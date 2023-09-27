Here comes the ‘tiniest’ tribute to Chandrayaan-3

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing was a proud moment for every Indian. Tributes poured in from across the world. Now, a Malayali artist has pulled off what can be called the ‘tiniest’ of them all. Ganesh Surbamaniyam, a Thiruvananthapuram-based miniature artist, has created a 0.8mm-tall golden replica of the Chandrayaan-3 lander. The handmade ‘Vikram’, weighing 3mg, sits pretty on the head of a pin.

“I made this nano model as a dedication to the country and the ISRO team,” beams Ganesh, who hails from Poojappura. “It took about two months to complete it. To achieve something in space, precision engineering is vital. Similarly, precision is equally important in miniature art. Thus, I thought a nano version of the Vikram lander would be the ideal tribute.”

Ganesh is excited that the nano-Vikram will be exhibited in schools and colleges in the coming days. “I hope students get inspired through my art,” he says. The Chandrayaan tribute is yet another glorious addition to Ganesh’s amazing repertoire of miniature art. After leaving the traditional gold jewellery industry, he had taken up nano-sculpting to sate his craving to “do something different and stand out in the crowd”.

His first work, ‘Thoniyum Thonikkaranum’ in 2005, was a gold-grain sculpture depicting a boat and an orasman. It garnered media attention, and fuelled Ganesh’s creative zeal. He then created many beautiful and different gold thread sculptures that can only be seen through the magnifying lens. He also holds several world records for his rare nano-sculptures.

Ganesh also received appreciation from the likes of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, the late Uthradom Thirunal Marthandavarma of the Travancore royal family, and cinema legend Mohanlal. Kalam was personally presented with a 3mm gold cannon with his signature. Uthradom Thirunal was offered a special ring named ‘Anantha Vijayam’ with a grain-sized idol of Lord Sree Padmanamanabha in ‘Ananthashayana’ (reclined) posture and an in-built magnifying lens under the casing. And Mohanlal was gifted a ring with a nano-idol of Nataraja.

Ganesh’s other prominent works include Dasavatharam, Jesus Christ, Swami Vivekananda, Mecca Madina, Mahatma Gandhi, Taj Mahal, and the Titanic. ‘Escape from Covid’ and ‘Burned Lives’ (conveying a message against smoking) were two of his socially relevant works. Some of his pieces, such as the world’s smallest compass and jigsaw puzzle, are currently under consideration for the Guinness Book of World Records.

