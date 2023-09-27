Kochi Corporation decides to relocate 74 families of P&T Colony to new abode soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During a Kochi Municipal Corporation council meeting, it was decided to relocate 74 out of the 82 families living at P&T Colony whose names were included in a list prepared in 2018 and approved promptly.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar explained, “The list was prepared in 2018, and the allocation of flats is based on it. However, there is an issue, as the names of seven families currently residing there are not included in the list.” He further clarified that these seven families have now expressed their interest in the allocated housing.

UDF councillor Antony Painuthara raised concerns, stating that some of the families listed already own a home. “Therefore, we must do a detailed inspection, and the new house should be given to those who are homeless,” said Painuthara.

The mayor indicated that the Welfare Committee would review the situation and make a decision regarding the seven families. The committee’s findings will be presented at the next council meeting. He also noted that the 74 families whose allocation has been approved and lots assigned will be relocated to their new homes soon.

Additionally, the council discussed the ban on entry for visitors from 10 PM to 5 AM. The mayor clarified that Marine Drive falls under the jurisdiction of GCDA, and Kochi Corporation lacks the legal authority to revoke the ban.

He explained that the decision was made after unanimous agreement among all stakeholders during a meeting and was implemented on an experimental basis. The ban was enacted in response to rising concerns about anti-social activities and visitor safety on Marine Drive.

“There is no ban imposed at Queens Walkway, Fort Kochi Beach, or any other open space. There is a shortage of police force to patrol the Marine Drive area, which is secluded from the main road, and there are arising complaints from residents in the area,” he added.

