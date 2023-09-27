Urge to splurge?

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Remember the joy of dropping coins into your piggy bank as a child? I certainly do. I also remember the first piggy bank I had. It was in the design of a colourful mansion. If one placed a coin on the designated slit, a plastic cat figurine would leap out and grab it with its paws.

On my visits to the local shop, my parents used to hand me more money than what it costs to get the groceries. This way, I had extra coins and all those found their way into the cat’s mansion. Then, it seemed like a cute ritual. Now, I have grown to realise that it was a profound introduction to the art of saving money.

This was not restricted to my house alone. Most ’80s and ‘90s kids were motivated to cherish and save coins. If piggy banks were the introductory class, opening one’s first bank account was graduation. Children’s savings accounts were quite popular those days. This rite of passage, albeit with minimal amounts, ingrained invaluable life lessons.

A recent Reserve Bank of India report revealed a worrying trend. The net financial savings of households have fallen to a near 50-year low of 5.1 per cent of national GDP in 2022-23. Besides the Covid impact, has the desire for instant gratification and splurging overshadowed the age-old values of careful spending and saving?

The idea of saving was simple – every paisa counts, and every coin saved today will improve one’s prospects tomorrow. This is as true for the individual as it is for the nation. Savings are essential to grow and prosper. India was doing well in this aspect, with the gross national saving rate at 37 per cent of the country’s GDP back in 2010-11. This rate dropped to 30.2 per cent by 2021-22.

Currently, a similar dip has been witnessed in household savings as well. This downward trend stems from evolving consumer behaviours, characterised by a surge in borrowing, predominantly for acquiring properties and automobiles, and a departure from conventional savings mediums like gold, bank accounts, stocks, or insurance policies.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, financial savings have fallen to a near 50-year low of 5.1 per cent in 2022-23, less than half of what was registered in 2020-21 (11.5 per cent). Notably, household financial liabilities rose from 3.8 per cent of the GDP in 2021-22 to 5.8 per cent in 2022-23.

This means not only have net financial assets dropped, but households are also taking on more debt to accommodate their evolving lifestyles. This seismic shift raises pivotal questions about societal values. Is the relentless pursuit of instant gratification eclipsing the time-honoured principles of careful spending?

While Giby Mathew, a former stockbroker, seconds this dwindling emphasis on saving among youngsters today, he also points to the undue importance that parents place on sending their wards abroad for studies. “Recently, a study abroad firm in Kerala boasted how it had sent over 8,000 students to Canada for higher studies,” he says.

“Remember, each student is incurring close to Rs 20-25 lakh as tuition fees. Where is all this money coming from? Malayalis are taking huge loans or selling their assets to facilitate this. There is a huge outflow of money from Kerala. It’s no wonder that financial assets have nosedived.” Giby also laments the overspending culture in Kerala. “It is a bane of our society today,” the 55-year-old adds.

S Irudaya Rajan, the chair of the International Institute of Migration and Development, Thiruvananthapuram, agrees with Giby’s ‘study abroad’ theory, but likens it to another way the parents ‘invest’. “Now, people have only one or two children. Middle-class people want their children to do better than themselves. Children are their investment – their education, school, and later, loans for going abroad.”

It is this demographic shift, Irudaya believes, that has affected the spending and saving habits of Malayalis. That’s not all. The fierce competition among banks, too, has seen them pushing loans to unsuspecting customers.

“Loans have become their focus area,” S Irudya Rajan notes. “Housing, car, personal…. every day, we are bombarded with loan ads on our phones. Of course, this affects us all. Taking loans has become the norm today. And the idea of savings has, no doubt, gone down.”

However, V K Vijayakumar, the chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, dismisses concerns. “While it is true that there is, indeed, a fall in the gross savings rate in relation to the GDP, the decline in financial assets is nothing but a hangover of the pandemic,” he explains.

“About 84 per cent of people are in the unorganised sector. They were the worst hit during the lockdown months. Many lost their jobs. With no money coming in, most had taken huge loans. Though the pandemic has waned, many are repaying the debts incurred during that time. Had it not been for Covid, the data would have more or less is on the same vein as the trend observed these past years.” V K Vijayakumar is confident that the numbers would start appreciating from this year.

“Perhaps it already has, the next report is likely to reflect that,” he says. Vijayakumar, however, does express his concern over the fact that youngsters today place no importance on saving. However, a few youngsters that TNIE talked to say this overspending, too, is a hangover of the pandemic. “The long months of lockdown and isolation have taken a big toll on all of us,” says Vishnu Balakrishnan, who works at CSEZ in Kochi.

“Now that Covid is over, we are enjoying the freedom once again, eating out and travelling more. We understand that it may appear as splurging to many. For us, it is a necessity for now. There’s a name for this phenomenon – revenge shopping/travel.” Jitha Shaji, who runs an ayurveda empire, concurs. According to her, spending for our happiness, i.e. by way of travel, eating out, etc., is also an investment. “An investment in our physical and mental health,” Jitha says.

In any case, the change in our saving habits has serious implications. If we don’t save enough, it might be hard for the country to keep growing steadily. So, what can we do to bring back the culture of saving?

“We must return to our roots and relearn the value of saving money. It involves reacquainting the younger generation with the significance of saving whilst fostering mindful spending and judicious management of debts and loans,” Vijayakumar says.

“Embracing our tradition of saving doesn’t mean we shouldn’t enjoy our lives or spend money on things we like. It’s about finding a balance. In a world teetering on the brink of instant gratification and financial uncertainty, the wisdom encapsulated in a child’s piggy bank might just hold the key to unlocking a prosperous, balanced future.”

(With inputs from Krishna P S)

This rite of passage, albeit with minimal amounts, ingrained invaluable life lessons. A recent Reserve Bank of India report revealed a worrying trend. The net financial savings of households have fallen to a near 50-year low of 5.1 per cent of national GDP in 2022-23. Besides the Covid impact, has the desire for instant gratification and splurging overshadowed the age-old values of careful spending and saving? The idea of saving was simple – every paisa counts, and every coin saved today will improve one's prospects tomorrow. This is as true for the individual as it is for the nation. Savings are essential to grow and prosper. India was doing well in this aspect, with the gross national saving rate at 37 per cent of the country's GDP back in 2010-11. This rate dropped to 30.2 per cent by 2021-22. Currently, a similar dip has been witnessed in household savings as well. 