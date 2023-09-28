Arrest ends extortion run of 47-yr-old ‘food safety officer’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery police have arrested a man who attempted to extort money from a bakery by impersonating a food safety officer. The accused, Manu Muharaj, 47, from Pathanamthitta, was taken into custody following a well-coordinated investigation into the incident, which transpired on September 20 at the Royal Sweets Bakery near Pathadipalam.

“It was around 9am that the person, who introduced himself as a food safety officer, reached the bakery. He inspected the licence details of the shop and asked the bakery owner to pay Rs 750 to the driver of the taxi he arrived in. The suspicious bakery owner questioned the man and started recording him on his mobile phone. When the fraudster noticed that he was being filmed, he got into the taxi and fled the scene,” said a police officer.

Police launched an investigation to trace the person with the help of the car registration number.

“We tracked him down to Pathnapuram. He had successfully targeted a few restaurants in Kalamassery,” the officer said. During interrogation, he admitted to having committed similar fraud in other districts.

