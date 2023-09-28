Ernakulam DIG’s directive to cops kicks up a row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Range DIG P Vimaladithya has issued a directive to police officers that cleanliness should be maintained at resting rooms in police stations. It has also been directed that police officers should report for duty at their respective stations in uniform and not in civilian clothes. However, the directive has not gone down well with the police associations and officials in the state.

It was last week that Vimaladithya issued the directive along with four photographs of untidy resting rooms at police stations. It was found that police officials keep their uniform clothes, belts and caps in these resting rooms. In most police stations, these resting rooms have become places for keeping old materials and hanging their dresses. In some resting rooms, even the undergarments of police officials could be seen, the IG stated in the circular.

Vimaladithya directed all station house officers (SHO) to remove such materials before the end of the month and submit photographs of clean resting rooms. He said some SHOs do not even bother about cleanliness inside their own police stations. To prevent accumulation of clothing and old materials, he asked officials to come wearing uniforms to police station for duty. Officers should bring uniforms and take them back after duty time if they are unable to come dressed in uniform from home.

He ordered that all officials at police stations should be in uniforms and no one will be permitted in plain clothes. He also directed that there should be only three beds in the resting rooms of policemen and two in the resting rooms of women police officials.

However, Police Associations have conveyed their displeasure to higher authorities about the directive of Ernakulam Range DIG. According to Kerala Police Association office-bearers, several officers have their houses far from the workplace and travelling by wearing a uniform is not possible for many of them. Policing is a strenuous job and police officers require adequate resting facilities at police stations, the association said.

