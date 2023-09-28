Home Cities Kochi

Synagogue Lane in Mattancherry turns pre-wedding click-spot

Alongside those seeking captivating pre-wedding settings, Instagram enthusiasts also have been flocking to this picturesque lane brimming with old-world charm.

Published: 28th September 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

A pre-wedding photoshoot underway at Synagogue Lane at Jew Town

A pre-wedding photoshoot underway at Synagogue Lane at Jew Town | A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Synagogue Lane in Mattancherry’s Jew Town has undergone a remarkable transformation, drawing significant attention as a sought-after location for pre-wedding photo shoots.

“The crowd of early birds for these shoots typically gathers at the lane during the early hours of the morning,” says M C Praveen, the caretaker of the Paradesi Synagogue.

He adds that the preferred time for pre-wedding shoots is from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., as once the shops open, the desired ambiance gets compromised.

Junaid Sulaiman, the proprietor of Mocha Art Cafe, says people from across Kerala and even beyond its borders are choosing this location for photography sessions.

“On an average day, five to six groups hold photo shoots along the lane,” he adds.

“The entire lane exudes a captivating ambiance, reminiscent of a bygone era, especially with its decorative streetlights, cobbled paths, and historical edifices.”

Praveen points out that the scenes often resemble those from films, with individuals bringing bedspreads and various props for their shoots.“Public displays of affection also prominently feature in the scenes captured during these pre-wedding shoots, often leading to amusing and lighthearted moments.”

Praveen attributes the lane’s popularity as a photographer’s dream destination to the comprehensive improvements carried out by Cochin Smart Mission Limited in Jew Town.

“Right now, even the synagogue is active. The Jews are observing the Yom Kippur. It is the holiest day for the Jews and is primarily centred on atonement and repentance,” he notes.

“Jews, both local and foreign, have arrived at the synagogue for the ritual which involves long prayer service. The Jews will enter the synagogue at sundown on Sunday, and will remain cloistered inside fasting and praying until Monday evening.”

TAGS
Synagogue Lane Jew Town pre wedding photoshoots

