AED machines to be installed at metro stations, water metro terminals Kochi

In the first phase, the AED machines will be installed at 10 metro stations and two water metro terminals.

Published: 29th September 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will install  automated external defibrillator (AED) machines at its metro rail stations this World Heart Day. With this, KMRL will become the first rapid transit network in India to install a cardio-emergency-responsive device. 

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera will inaugurate the initiative by unveiling the first machine at JLN Stadium Station on World Heart Day on Friday. MP Hibi Eden will be the chief guest, and actor, writer, and filmmaker Dileesh Nair will be present at the unveiling ceremony to be held at 12.30 pm at the Metro Station. 

The initiative is being implemented by KMRL in association with Awareness Programmes and the Public Education Centre (APEC), a non-governmental organisation that has been involved in spreading messages on cardio safety across the state.

In the first phase, the AED machines will be installed at 10 metro stations and two water metro terminals. “All stations at KMRL and Water Metro terminals will have the machines to meet an emergency. The KMRL personnel at the stations will be given training in handling the AED machines,” said KMRL officials.

