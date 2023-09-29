Home Cities Kochi

CPM leaders involved in my assault, says activist

A vocal advocate of social and environmental causes, Cheshire has long been a critic of certain policies and actions of authorities.

K T Cheshire undergoing treatment  at the hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Anti-corruption crusader K T Cheshire, who was assaulted by a four-member gang near his house late on Wednesday night, has alleged that leaders of the ruling front of the Kochi corporation are behind the attack.

He said the attack was unleashed after he decided to move the vigilance court against plans to issue occupancy certificates to 11 unfinished buildings in the city. “It was a planned assault.

The top leaders of the CPM in the city are involved,” said Cheshire. He was speaking from a hospital in Tripunithura, where he will undergo surgery for his injuries.

Kochi police have launched an investigation into the incident. A spokesperson of the force said the matter will be thoroughly examined and that no stone will be left unturned in identifying and apprehending the culprits.

K T Cheshire

