Kochi fails to turn tide on rain woes; IMD alerts fishers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Incessant rains that lashed Ernakulam district from Thursday evening led to waterlogging, disruption of power and traffic snarls on Friday. Floodwaters entered around 30 houses at Vivekananda Road, in Kochi city. Power distribution was interrupted as branches of a tree fell on the power line in the area. A tree was uprooted in Aluva on Thursday night.

However, there were no reports of loss of life or property. Authorities called a halt to mining and quarrying activities till the rains subside. As the sea turned rough, the disaster management authority called for evacuating residents of coastal villages. IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing out into sea on Saturday.

Water logging was reported on MG Road, Palarivattom, KSRTC bus stand, Thammanam, Salim Rajan Road, Karikkamuri, Vivekananda Road, Layam Road, Stadium Link Road, Jews Street, Edappally and West Kochi areas. However, the waters started receding in the afternoon.

Kochi corporation works standing committee chairperson Sunita Dixon said pump sets were pressed into service at 24 locations to drain out the water. “The situation is better compared to previous years. Though there was waterlogging in certain areas, floodwaters drained out once the rain subsided. We have to clean the drains every two months during the monsoon period to prevent the drains from silting up,” she said.

Corporation opposition leader Antony Kureethara alleged the waterlogging proved that the suction-cum-jetting machine purchased by the corporation to desilt the drains has proved worthless. The machine has the capacity to suck out 10,000 litres of sludge from drains to a distance of 100m in one go.

KOCHI: Incessant rains that lashed Ernakulam district from Thursday evening led to waterlogging, disruption of power and traffic snarls on Friday. Floodwaters entered around 30 houses at Vivekananda Road, in Kochi city. Power distribution was interrupted as branches of a tree fell on the power line in the area. A tree was uprooted in Aluva on Thursday night. However, there were no reports of loss of life or property. Authorities called a halt to mining and quarrying activities till the rains subside. As the sea turned rough, the disaster management authority called for evacuating residents of coastal villages. IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing out into sea on Saturday. Water logging was reported on MG Road, Palarivattom, KSRTC bus stand, Thammanam, Salim Rajan Road, Karikkamuri, Vivekananda Road, Layam Road, Stadium Link Road, Jews Street, Edappally and West Kochi areas. However, the waters started receding in the afternoon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kochi corporation works standing committee chairperson Sunita Dixon said pump sets were pressed into service at 24 locations to drain out the water. “The situation is better compared to previous years. Though there was waterlogging in certain areas, floodwaters drained out once the rain subsided. We have to clean the drains every two months during the monsoon period to prevent the drains from silting up,” she said. Corporation opposition leader Antony Kureethara alleged the waterlogging proved that the suction-cum-jetting machine purchased by the corporation to desilt the drains has proved worthless. The machine has the capacity to suck out 10,000 litres of sludge from drains to a distance of 100m in one go.