Neighbourhood tourism now trending in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Divya Nair, a Kochi-based banker, wanted a small break from her busy life, she booked a room at a resort on the nearby Cherai beach. “Not only do children get to freely move around, but adults also get to enjoy an outing that doesn’t involve making travel preparations,” she says.

She is not alone. Ramesh Mathew, who resides in Edappally, booked a one-night stay at a Fort Kochi resort as he believes it’s convenient and very viable. “This especially works best when you have family members coming in from the US and other places. Taking a room in a resort at a nearby tourist spot and enjoying a day or two with family is the best option,” he says.

Neighbourhood tourism, a concept that became popular during Covid, has become mainstream in Kerala. People are finding it attractive and viable to visit and stay at places that are either very close to or at a day’s distance from their place of residence. To cater to this emerging trend, hotels, and resorts are now coming up with packages for such groups of vacationers.

“During Covid times, people were afraid to travel on public transport systems like airlines and trains. So they opted for places to which they could go in their own vehicles,” said Jose Dominic, a hospitality sector veteran and sustainable tourism pioneer. According to him, the pattern continues. For example, we have seen people checking in at our Brunton Boatyard hotel at Fort Kochi on a Thursday or a Friday, visiting places nearby, and checking out on Monday morning, he said.

“They might have seen the places many times. But those are just cursory ones. However, when it comes to neighbourhood tourism, visitors engage in an immersive experience. They take an in-depth look at the monuments, structures, or places in what can be called a curated visit” he said.

Rajesh Ramdas, a general manager at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, said the hotel has always been an urban resort chosen by domestic and international guests for a spectacular stay. “It has something for everyone who visits us. Although the practice of staycations and neighbour tourism started during Covid-19, it is very prevalent even today,” he said.

“The luxury experiential package lets you wake up to a beautiful day with a magnificent lakeside view of Vembanad, explore different heritage sites around Fort Kochi and Vypeen, or simply relax at the hotel itself with the various recreational and spa facilities there. With this package, we are not only targeting tourists but also the locals of Kochi, who are huge fans of the same and need a weekend getaway,” he added.

DEALS TO WOO TRAVELLERS

