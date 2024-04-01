19-year-old Pocso accused found dead in Borstal school

KOCHI: An inmate of Borstal School, Thrikkakara, who was an accused in a Pocso case, was found dead on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Naveen, 19, of Thannipara, Cumbum.

On Sunday, Naveen went to the washroom during a film screening for the inmates of Borstal School. The officers launched a search for Naveen after he was found missing during lunch time.

During the search, he was found hanging in the bathroom around 1.45 pm. He was rushed to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital but was declared brought dead. Naveen was remanded in judicial custody from October to January 2023 in a Pocso case.