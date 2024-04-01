Man jumps off Eroor bridge in Kochi, goes missing in river

KOCHI: A man went missing after he jumped off Eroor bridge into the river on Sunday. Though the Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Tripunithura and a Scuba team launched a search, the missing person could not be traced. The person is yet to be identified.

It was around 1.30 pm on Sunday that local residents saw a person jumping from Eroor bridge near Labour Junction into the river.

Though the rescue team searched for the person till 5.30pm, they could not trace him. The marshy nature of the river water made the search difficult. Hence the five-member Scuba team and fire and rescue service personnel wound up their search by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Water Metro service on Vyttila-Kakkanad route was temporarily suspended owing to rescue operations conducted in the river. The police control room instructed Kochi Metro authorities to suspend the services of water metro and barges plying through the area as the search operation might be impeded. Around 5 pm, the service was resumed.

The search will continue on Monday morning. It is suspected that the person who jumped into the river is a resident of Eroor.