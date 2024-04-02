Dear candidates, for your attention

KOCHI: The election heat is soaring. Candidates are campaigning across the state. Each major party in Kerala has come up with a slew of election promises, and allegations against their contenders. While LDF’s campaign heavily emphasises the Citizen Amendment Act and issues faced by minorities, the UDF is banking on anti-incumbency sentiments of the public in Kerala as well as various corruption allegations against the state government.
The BJP’s campaigns, meanwhile, are centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and development ‘guarantee’. However, what are the people’s needs, their requirements? From infrastructural issues to a cold job market and rising prices of essential goods, voters speak to TNIE about their expectations from the candidates
The lack of jobs is a main concern for the youth. And it is one of the primary reasons why people leave for other cities and abroad. Also, despite having cracked Public Service Commission examinations and finding a place in the rank list, many are yet to get a job. This is also a concern. Then there is corruption that prevents new businesses from running. The umpteen formalities make many abandon the idea of starting a business. Kerala is known for not being business-friendly and that affects scores of people and their hopes. I would like the government to address these issues as soon as possible.
- Akhill Andrew, financial professional, Kochi
Stray dog menace is a big concern in Kannur. Even now, district-level Animal Birth Control programmes haven’t been implemented properly. Education and employment opportunities are still evading many youths. For tourism and the promotion of cultural events in Kannur, enough efforts aren’t being put in. Elected representatives must find a solution to these issues.
- Soumiya Ruth Babu, Kannur
I don’t want to vote. Because there is no use. I have been running around for the title deed of my plot for the past 40 years. I wish that process gets sped up. Also, the LIFE Mission scheme is moving in fits and starts. My daughter’s house, which she began in 2019, is still unfinished. I know many who face similar issues.
- R Leela, domestic help, T’Puram
A recent study conducted among post-graduate female students indicates that many end up working as salesgirls and telecallers. Therefore, the National Education Policy should incorporate job-oriented skills and provide opportunities for employment according to educational qualifications
- Sandra A, life skills trainer, Kochi
I want to see changes that would benefit the public to lead a comfortable life. At present, what troubles most of us is the rise in price of essential goods. Even a kg of rice now costs over Rs 50. Also the quality of ration products is subpar.
- Krishnan N D, goods rickshaw driver, Kochi
In Kochi, certain long-pending issues that need immediate solution. The main one is implementing a proper waste management system. Then comes the roads and the perpetual traffic issues. Proper drainage system is another issue plaguing the city.
- Abhilash T Prathap, teacher, Kochi
Many street lights on Container Road and other areas have not been working. As a result, nights have become unsafe. Another issue is stray dog attacks. Moreover, bike riders are unable to spot these dogs, significantly increasing the risk of severe accidents. Any representative should consider tackling these basic issues.
- Rohini Sajayan, cleaning staff, Kochi
I completed my degree a year ago and I’m still in the job-hunting process. Many government departments hire people based on recommendations. And those who score high marks and study courses that make them stand out are left in the lurch.
- Arathi K C, 25, Kanjiramattom
I will be travelling from Delhi University, where I am studying, to exercise my franchise in Kochi. I feel that there has been an attempt by certain sections to destroy the secular fabric of India. Some section in society has been facing discrimination. This is now evident even in my university. Discrimination based on caste and religion is now more evident. This is where we need an immediate intervention from the winning candidate and the government.
- Azra Jhulka, student, Kochi
Scholarships are the backbone of many families in educating their children. Members of Parliament should make this facility available to every financially backward community, ensuring that no one is forced to leave school due to poverty. Then there is the increasing number of homeless people on the streets. There should be some mechanism to accommodate them
- Joy V A, construction business, Kochi
The government coffers are empty. However, unless the people get enough money, there won’t be a cash flow in the market, and then only can businesses sustain. However, in Kerala, a lot of businesses are yet to get their due from the government itself, some running into crores of rupees. Should this continue, the financial crunch would only become more problematic. While it is true that the Union government is also responsible, the political parties here are not without blame. Their hostile attitude to businesses and big companies has been Kerala’s bane.
- Kuruvila Prasad, 29, business owner, Kochi
Livelihood issues pose a major threat to many, including me. That’s an area I expect to see some visible changes. I’m a lottery vendor and in Kerala, at least 1.5 lakh people earn a living through this. However, it’s the government that is earning money from lottery sale. We’ll be making a decent earning only when a ticket wins prize. And with rising prices adding to the issue, its difficult to etch a living by selling lotteries. Then, once they win the election, the representatives pay little attention to the public needs. There must be an open forum to provide feedback to candidates and ministers, and this will ensure their active participation.
- Shantha T P, lottery seller, Kochi
I hope for significant changes in two areas — education and geriatric health care. The education sector requires a reform. Unemployment remains a looming issue. While the government aims to address this by creating more opportunities, I believe the root of the problem lies in our education system. Currently, students only encounter entrepreneurship initiatives once they enter college. However, these programmes are not widely accessible. The government also need to prioritise geriatric care. The absence of enough government-run old age homes and other schemes contributes to elderly individuals being abandoned.
- Ganga V R, student, T’Puram
Look at the state of the roads in the city; there is not even one where you can walk freely. My daughter studies at Cotton Hill GHSS. The Vazhuthacaud-Vellayambalam stretch leading to it is hardly walkable, let alone motorable. Even the road right in front of our house is in bad shape and gets flooded during the rain. I think that is the main issue we face. Then there are the other issues like rising prices of essential goods and general hygiene of the city. These are the areas that need immediate attention.
- Mini O P, housewife, T’Puram
Implementing an urban employment scheme would benefit the urban poor and contribute to overall economic growth. Also, the government should increase investment in renewable energies such as solar and green hydrogen. Lastly, carrying out a population census is long overdue. Understanding the demographic landscape is essential for the distribution of resources.
- Akash Philip Koshy, student, T’Puram
Mahima Anna Jacob, Aparna Nair, Ronnie Kuriakose, Parvana K B, Suhail Thangal, Aparna Mary Bilna