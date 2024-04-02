Dear candidates, for your attention

Scholarships are the backbone of many families in educating their children. Members of Parliament should make this facility available to every financially backward community, ensuring that no one is forced to leave school due to poverty. Then there is the increasing number of homeless people on the streets. There should be some mechanism to accommodate them

- Joy V A, construction business, Kochi

The government coffers are empty. However, unless the people get enough money, there won’t be a cash flow in the market, and then only can businesses sustain. However, in Kerala, a lot of businesses are yet to get their due from the government itself, some running into crores of rupees. Should this continue, the financial crunch would only become more problematic. While it is true that the Union government is also responsible, the political parties here are not without blame. Their hostile attitude to businesses and big companies has been Kerala’s bane.

- Kuruvila Prasad, 29, business owner, Kochi

Livelihood issues pose a major threat to many, including me. That’s an area I expect to see some visible changes. I’m a lottery vendor and in Kerala, at least 1.5 lakh people earn a living through this. However, it’s the government that is earning money from lottery sale. We’ll be making a decent earning only when a ticket wins prize. And with rising prices adding to the issue, its difficult to etch a living by selling lotteries. Then, once they win the election, the representatives pay little attention to the public needs. There must be an open forum to provide feedback to candidates and ministers, and this will ensure their active participation.

- Shantha T P, lottery seller, Kochi

I hope for significant changes in two areas — education and geriatric health care. The education sector requires a reform. Unemployment remains a looming issue. While the government aims to address this by creating more opportunities, I believe the root of the problem lies in our education system. Currently, students only encounter entrepreneurship initiatives once they enter college. However, these programmes are not widely accessible. The government also need to prioritise geriatric care. The absence of enough government-run old age homes and other schemes contributes to elderly individuals being abandoned.

- Ganga V R, student, T’Puram

Look at the state of the roads in the city; there is not even one where you can walk freely. My daughter studies at Cotton Hill GHSS. The Vazhuthacaud-Vellayambalam stretch leading to it is hardly walkable, let alone motorable. Even the road right in front of our house is in bad shape and gets flooded during the rain. I think that is the main issue we face. Then there are the other issues like rising prices of essential goods and general hygiene of the city. These are the areas that need immediate attention.

- Mini O P, housewife, T’Puram

Implementing an urban employment scheme would benefit the urban poor and contribute to overall economic growth. Also, the government should increase investment in renewable energies such as solar and green hydrogen. Lastly, carrying out a population census is long overdue. Understanding the demographic landscape is essential for the distribution of resources.

- Akash Philip Koshy, student, T’Puram

Mahima Anna Jacob, Aparna Nair, Ronnie Kuriakose, Parvana K B, Suhail Thangal, Aparna Mary Bilna