Malayalam’s grandpa

A tome that has about 1,000 titles and an equal number of subtitles and which took him 15 years to compile is to his credit. Titled ‘Nadakavijnanakosham’, the book is said to be Malayalam’s first encyclopedia in theatre and is now a reference manual for students. There are several other publications to his credit, since his first book in 1985 titled ‘Malayala Laghu Vyakaranam’.

Vattapparambil Sir says he also brings his experience with theatre and its scope for nonverbal communication into his teachings. “These help make a connect with the children I teach.”

His repute as a teacher of Malayalam, theatre artist, writer, and lexicographer was sourced by Malayalam Pallikkoodam when it started its weekly classes in 2014.

The school, now housed in its permanent location at the Government Model School, Thycaud, was put together after deliberations on how to get children of parents whose work schedules do not allow them to take their wards closer to the language or its culture.

Efforts of writer and publisher Gopi Narayan, his wife and journalist Jessy, and their daughter Archa are behind the venture envisaged by poet Madhusoodanan Nair. Its current chairman is artist Bhattathiri.

“Pallikkoodam also made sure the children got a taste of a way of life that exists in tandem with Malayalam’s ecosystem, its folk tales and songs, its agrarian ways, its landscape that turns verdant with the richness of flora and fauna, the earthiness of its cuisine, etc,” says Jessy Narayan.

To the children who were regulars at the Malayalam Pallikkoodam, Vattapparambil Sir became Vattapparambil Appooppan who would start classes with the ceremonial ‘aarppuvili’ and then go on to open a world before them where they would get to know both the folk and the classical facets of the language.

The school, which has come a long way since its inception, celebrated its 10th year on March 31 when Vattapparambil Peethambaran was felicitated for being a huge part of the venture.

It was also an acknowledgement of his long teaching career that began in 1957 when he was just 19 and as an educator who employs his life skills to tune the students to the rhythm of the language.

“At Pallikkoodam, we put together a curriculum that dwells more on the rhythm, which goes straight into the hearts of children. This rhythm would help them focus their faculties and energies,” he says.

“Otherwise, the usual word for focus and discipline is ‘achadakkam’. ‘Acham’ in Malayalam means fear. So ‘achadakkam’ means using fear to bring focus. That is not the way to go. Which is why we sing songs to teach alphabets, and these songs also have parables in them. So the children naturally get tuned to the ways of their benefit,” he explains about the curriculum put together by veterans of the language, led by Madhusoodanan Nair.

Vattapparambil Sir feels the model of Pallikkoodam should be replicated elsewhere in the district, in which teachers are trained for the purpose in the way the curriculum is designed.

“Ideally, it is the schools that should do the job. But at least this arrangement would go miles to get the younger generation into knowing where they belong,” he says.

In a world of grades, the lessons experience gives are undervalued. At 87, Vattapparambil Sir is working on his next book, on the Malayalam usages in Kunjan Nambiar’s ‘Thullal Kathakal’.

But what he cherishes most is being a teacher. “I want to be that as long as I live. To be able to tell children under my tutelage what Malayalam and its way of life is.”