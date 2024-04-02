Malayalam’s grandpa

KOCHI: Vattapparambil Peethambaran’s ‘Nattumozhichantham’, published by the State Bhasha Institute, was in the news some years ago. It was the first book to be printed in the author’s handwriting which bore an elegance that would put to shame the array of fonts included in the dropdown menu of editing applications.
But the book’s value was beyond its cover and the handwriting. It had an exhaustive stock of folk usages that may be lost to the new generation, some of which still prevalent in Malayalam. It was also a peek into the life of the author, his upbringing, literary sense, and life up close with the culture of the language he loved and taught for over six decades. It also showed his efforts over the years studying folk usages and accumulating them.
“Folk literature is my weakness. I have written two books on the topic, the other being ‘Vaymozhivazhakkangal Nadodipattukalil’. I also use the knowledge in my interactions with students,” says Peethambaran aka Vattapparambil Sir, whose claim to fame does not stop at his teaching or writing expertise. He is into theatre too.
“I probably got it from my grandmother. She used to be a repository of folk songs, and sang and even acted it out for us. It sparked in me an interest in theatre, which was further accentuated by my outings to watch kathakali. I have pursued the art since young and have been part of several theatre groups. I have learnt a lot from theatre,” he says.
A tome that has about 1,000 titles and an equal number of subtitles and which took him 15 years to compile is to his credit. Titled ‘Nadakavijnanakosham’, the book is said to be Malayalam’s first encyclopedia in theatre and is now a reference manual for students. There are several other publications to his credit, since his first book in 1985 titled ‘Malayala Laghu Vyakaranam’.
Vattapparambil Sir says he also brings his experience with theatre and its scope for nonverbal communication into his teachings. “These help make a connect with the children I teach.”
His repute as a teacher of Malayalam, theatre artist, writer, and lexicographer was sourced by Malayalam Pallikkoodam when it started its weekly classes in 2014.
The school, now housed in its permanent location at the Government Model School, Thycaud, was put together after deliberations on how to get children of parents whose work schedules do not allow them to take their wards closer to the language or its culture.
Efforts of writer and publisher Gopi Narayan, his wife and journalist Jessy, and their daughter Archa are behind the venture envisaged by poet Madhusoodanan Nair. Its current chairman is artist Bhattathiri.
“Pallikkoodam also made sure the children got a taste of a way of life that exists in tandem with Malayalam’s ecosystem, its folk tales and songs, its agrarian ways, its landscape that turns verdant with the richness of flora and fauna, the earthiness of its cuisine, etc,” says Jessy Narayan.
To the children who were regulars at the Malayalam Pallikkoodam, Vattapparambil Sir became Vattapparambil Appooppan who would start classes with the ceremonial ‘aarppuvili’ and then go on to open a world before them where they would get to know both the folk and the classical facets of the language.
The school, which has come a long way since its inception, celebrated its 10th year on March 31 when Vattapparambil Peethambaran was felicitated for being a huge part of the venture.
It was also an acknowledgement of his long teaching career that began in 1957 when he was just 19 and as an educator who employs his life skills to tune the students to the rhythm of the language.
“At Pallikkoodam, we put together a curriculum that dwells more on the rhythm, which goes straight into the hearts of children. This rhythm would help them focus their faculties and energies,” he says.
“Otherwise, the usual word for focus and discipline is ‘achadakkam’. ‘Acham’ in Malayalam means fear. So ‘achadakkam’ means using fear to bring focus. That is not the way to go. Which is why we sing songs to teach alphabets, and these songs also have parables in them. So the children naturally get tuned to the ways of their benefit,” he explains about the curriculum put together by veterans of the language, led by Madhusoodanan Nair.
Vattapparambil Sir feels the model of Pallikkoodam should be replicated elsewhere in the district, in which teachers are trained for the purpose in the way the curriculum is designed.
“Ideally, it is the schools that should do the job. But at least this arrangement would go miles to get the younger generation into knowing where they belong,” he says.
In a world of grades, the lessons experience gives are undervalued. At 87, Vattapparambil Sir is working on his next book, on the Malayalam usages in Kunjan Nambiar’s ‘Thullal Kathakal’.
But what he cherishes most is being a teacher. “I want to be that as long as I live. To be able to tell children under my tutelage what Malayalam and its way of life is.”