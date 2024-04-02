None takes blame for dangling cables in Kochi

KOCHI: The low-hanging cables in the city are again in focus. This follows the recent incident in which a boy suffered a serious injury to his finger after it got entangled in the hanging cables at Karukapally Junction. Similar incidents occurred last year in Ravipuram Junction, Vennala and Karukapally. Even the High Court had issued a directive to the Kochi Corporation to fix the issue and see to it that these low-hanging cables are removed.

That was in February 2023, says Ajithkumar P C, state general secretary, of the Confederation of Residents Welfare Association. “The court order came during the hearing of a petition that was filed seeking its intervention. The residents’ welfare association was one of the parties to the petition,” he said.

According to him, the corporation had asked KSEB and BSNL to see to it that these cables were removed.

“However, the KSEB officials say that they are unable to do anything about it since they have no idea as to the owners of the cables. If they take any action, then they have to face not only political backlash but also from the residents subscribing to the various internet service providers,” said Ajithkumar.

He added, “Now, we hear that the BSNL is coming back with its internet service schemes and one can only imagine how things are going to pan out.” According to Ajithkumar, the issue is not only being faced in the main thoroughfares but also in the rural areas as well. “So, when we had petitioned the court, it was seeking help for the entire state. We had even petitioned the chief minister during his recent face-to-face programme in the city. We are yet to get a reply from him,” he said.

Meanwhile, M Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor, said, “It is the responsibility of the KSEB and BSNL to see to it that these cables are drawn properly. I would like to point out that it is not right to target the Kochi Corporation for everything. As such we have limited funds to carry out our projects, to pour in funds to remove cables is not feasible.” These cables don’t come under our jurisdiction, he said.

“The poles are the property of KSEB and they have to address the issue,” said the Mayor. With the issue remaining unresolved, the residents’ association will approach the HC again in the coming days.

Corp yet to act: Oppn

KOCHI: In the wake of the recent incident in which a student suffered injury at Karukappily, the opposition councillors staged a protest by removing a dangling cable near Kathrikadavu Road on Monday. The recurring mishaps owing to low-hanging cables had triggered extensive discussions in the council. Opposition leader in the corporation council, Antony Kureethara, alleged that the mayor’s assurance regarding the removal of low-hanging cables has turned out to be an empty promise. “In the backdrop of escalating concerns over cable accidents, the High Court had directed to take necessary action to remove dangerous cables, including those not tagged, that pose a threat to the lives of citizens,” said Kureethara.