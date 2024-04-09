2 youths die in road accident

KOCHI : The return journey after a housewarming ceremony of the house where they worked earlier turned tragic for two youths as they lost their lives after their two-wheeler collided with a car near Kanjiramattam in the early hours of Monday. The deceased Insam, 24, of Amballoor, and Joyel Joseph, 21, of Arayankavu, both painting workers, were returning to Joyel’s house after attending the function in Mulanthuruthi. The accident took place near Chalakkappara Vincos Press, near Amballoor. Though the duo was rushed to the hospital, their lives could not be saved.

Police said the motorcycle collided with the car heading toward Ernakulam. “The accident took place around 1 am. The police are examining whether the vehicles were overspeeding. Preliminary probe suggested that it was a head-on collision,” said an officer.

The front portion of the car was totally destroyed while the motorcycle broke into several pieces in the impact.

Joyel Joseph is the son of Arayankavu Thottara Polakulath Martin and Jansi. The couple has another daughter Maria. Insam is the son of the Majeed and Sajitha couple, of Naripara, Amballoor. Irshad is Insam’s brother.