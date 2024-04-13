Absconding restaurant owner held in assault and extortion cases

KOCHI : The Police on Friday arrested a restaurant owner who was absconding in a case related to assaulting lawyers and their friends at Bolgatty in December last year. The arrested person is Yusuf Muhammad, 41, of Keerthi Nagar, Elamakkara.

The victims included two lawyers and their two friends from Kozhikode who reached a restaurant at Bolgatty to dine. Motorcycles of victims parked in front of the restaurant fell when Muhammad’s employees tried to move them to another place. Following this, a fight broke out between two groups and Muhammad and his employees assaulted the victims. One of the victims suffered partial deafness in the attack.

After the incident, Muhammad and his employees went underground. Recently, Muhammad was involved in a case for extorting money from the manager of a company functioning in Kochi.

Based on the information, police intercepted him while he was travelling in a car at Ayyappankavu on Saturday. Two of his friends Alex Justin of Vypeen and Anoop of Aluva who were involved in the extortion case were also arrested along with Muhammad.