Golden dawn

KOCHI: Vishu, which marks the first day of Medam month in the Malayalam calendar, is a traditional cultural festival that’s accompanied by quality family time, a scrumptious sadya and prayers. Vishukani is the highlight of the day. Kani means “that which is seen first”.

The long-cherished belief is that the year will be better if one views auspicious, joyful things the first thing on Vishu. Malayalis prepare this ‘sight’ on the eve of the festival.

Usually, it is kani konna (Indian laburnum), money, silver items, silk clothes, mirrors, and harvests from the field. Another highlight is kaineettam. On the day, elders in the family give pocket money to children. The festival is also considered the traditional new year for Malayalis.