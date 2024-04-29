Kochi: 35-yr-old murdered in drunken brawl

KOCHI: The city on Sunday woke up to the shocking news of the murder of a 35-year-old in the early hours of the day. Accord to the police, a heated argument and a subsequent brawl over the parking of a motorcycle resulted in the murder.

Manilkumar, also known as Maneesh, a resident of AKG Colony in Thammanam, was allegedly killed by his friend Jithesh, 34, who too is a Thammanam resident.

Ajith Antony, 35, a resident of Gandhi Nagar and a friend of the deceased, sustained injuries in the incident and is recovering in a city hospital, the police said.

The series of incidents that led to the murder began around 9pm when Jithesh and his friend Ashique were riding a two-wheeler outside AKG Colony after drinking at Jithesh’s house. They came across Maneesh’s bike parked obstructing the road, and Jithesh asked him to move it. When Maneesh refused to move the bike immediately, a verbal argument ensued.

During the altercation, Maneesh fell to the ground after being pushed by Ashique. Angered, and in front of several people, Maneesh attacked Ashique and Jithesh with his bike’s key, the police said.

The situation calmed down after local residents intervened, and Jithesh and Ashique returned home.

However, Maneesh, who was in an inebriated stage, later went to Ashique’s house with his friend Ajith. When Ashique refused to open the door, Maneesh and Ajith took Ashique’s bike and went to AKG Colony. They then went to Jithesh’s house and attacked him. Jithesh, in response, grabbed a knife hidden under his pillow and stabbed Maneesh, who sustained injuries to his stomach and back.

Ajith fled and informed the neighbours about the stabbing. Residents took Maneesh to the hospital, but his life could not be saved, the police said.

“Maneesh and Jithesh were friends. They had ended their friendship following verbal abuse between them. The accused did it under the influence of alcohol. The inquest proceedings have been completed and the body was handed over to the relatives after conducting a postmortem,” said an officer with the Palarivattom police station.

Maneesh is survived by his wife Sonia and his parents Kumar and Nejira.