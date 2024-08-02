Next-Gen designers let their innovation, creativity speak

KOCHI: Innovative and talented young minds from the College of Architecture, Trivandrum, came together recently to create a world that showcased their extraordinary skills, through designs powerful enough to remodel the future landscape of architecture and design systems.

In every sense, the second edition of Design Open Trails (DOT), an exhibition organised by the CAT’s BArch and BDes departments to showcase their students talents, was successful in highlighting the potential of the future design leaders. The two-day exhibition, organised at the Women’s Club Kowdiar, concluded on Thursday.

The event gave visitors a chance to explore an impressive line-up of design projects, architecture projects, and diverse studio projects.

The showcased works spanned various mediums and fields, including graphic design, game design, furniture and product design, interior and space design, as well as UI/UX design. The exhibition served as testament to the potential of young creative minds to shape the future of design and the systems that govern our world.

“The exhibition predominantly featured final-year projects. The BDes is a four-year course focused on product design, furniture, and interior design. BArch is a five-year course. The exhibition displayed a variety of semester works and models. Other highlights included a six-month capstone thesis project by students in their 10th semester, a social work architectural project conducted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and numerous products created by BDes students. People could see the products along with the respective posters about them, photographs, models, prototypes, and games designed by our students,” explained CAT senior faculty member Biji Narayanan.

Designs that combined craft and technology, such as a chessboard made of bamboo, and projects to assist visually impaired people, like an audio-guided navigation system for bus stations, were on display at the exhibition. There were also designs that could be used by people with learning impairments, enabling them to understand and learn through stories, as well as a customizable ‘LinkedIn for housemates’ platform for scheduling and booking. Additionally, interactive toy designs for children diagnosed with Down Syndrome aimed to facilitate communication and expression through play. Architectural models showcasing new concepts were also featured.