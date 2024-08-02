Next-Gen designers let their innovation, creativity speak

KOCHI: Innovative and talented young minds from the College of Architecture, Trivandrum, came together recently to create a world that showcased their extraordinary skills, through designs powerful enough to remodel the future landscape of architecture and design systems.
In every sense, the second edition of Design Open Trails (DOT), an exhibition organised by the CAT’s BArch and BDes departments to showcase their students talents, was successful in highlighting the potential of the future design leaders. The two-day exhibition, organised at the Women’s Club Kowdiar, concluded on Thursday.
The event gave visitors a chance to explore an impressive line-up of design projects, architecture projects, and diverse studio projects.
The showcased works spanned various mediums and fields, including graphic design, game design, furniture and product design, interior and space design, as well as UI/UX design. The exhibition served as testament to the potential of young creative minds to shape the future of design and the systems that govern our world.
“The exhibition predominantly featured final-year projects. The BDes is a four-year course focused on product design, furniture, and interior design. BArch is a five-year course. The exhibition displayed a variety of semester works and models. Other highlights included a six-month capstone thesis project by students in their 10th semester, a social work architectural project conducted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and numerous products created by BDes students. People could see the products along with the respective posters about them, photographs, models, prototypes, and games designed by our students,” explained CAT senior faculty member Biji Narayanan.
Designs that combined craft and technology, such as a chessboard made of bamboo, and projects to assist visually impaired people, like an audio-guided navigation system for bus stations, were on display at the exhibition. There were also designs that could be used by people with learning impairments, enabling them to understand and learn through stories, as well as a customizable ‘LinkedIn for housemates’ platform for scheduling and booking. Additionally, interactive toy designs for children diagnosed with Down Syndrome aimed to facilitate communication and expression through play. Architectural models showcasing new concepts were also featured.
Nakshatra Jojan, one of the student representatives, said, “We gain more exposure to the outside world. As students, we lack connections beyond our teachers. Exhibitions like these open up recruitment opportunities for us. Our graduates and batchmates are available for hire, and if visiting firms like our designs, they will recruit us. The entire experience boosts our confidence and motivates us to work even harder. Overall, it was a good experience. This is how we work, and it was the best opportunity to showcase our projects.”
On the first day itself, people from various design firms, schools, and colleges visited the exhibition and provided positive feedback. The students said a manager from a firm visited initially and, after liking what they saw, recommended the exhibition to the entire firm, making them all come and visit.
“My fellow students had been working from evening to night since Tuesday, setting everything up. It was a fun experience and a great opportunity to bond with our faculty, seniors, and juniors. On Wednesday, we had the pleasure of meeting visiting students from other colleges, including those from Kollam. They gave us insights and additional input. It was encouraging to see their interest. Even school students who visited us were excited to learn that we did all the work by ourselves. Seeing the young minds getting engaged and inspired by our efforts felt really good,” said Karthik Shankar, a student.