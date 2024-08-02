Reflections on love

KOCHI: Frizzell D’Souza’s sophomore EP, In My Asymmetry, released a few weeks ago, has been racking up attention on all major music streaming platforms.

With her melodic voice and soft-pop energy, her music flows like rain. And with earworms like the Paintbrushes in the Ground and Symmetries, it’s clear the Mangaluru-born, Bengaluru-forged artist has carved out a space for herself in the now-thriving indie music scene.

Here, TNIE catches up with the diva for a free-wheeling chat about her music, recent success, the power of collaborations and the role of social media, and more...

The beginnings

Frizzell’s love for music stems from a childhood spent in Mangaluru. “Here, everyone knows how to sing or play an instrument. Also, studying in a convent school meant that you were in constant touch with music. I was in choir groups and entered many competitions,” she says.

However, this fascination was nothing out of the ordinary, or so it seemed at the time. “Music has always been a part of my life, but I didn’t give it further thought,” she adds. This changed soon enough when Frizzell moved to Bengaluru to pursue a course in architecture.

“Believe it or not,” she says, “I was the only one in my class who had an instrument. I had brought my guitar all the way from Mangaluru,” thus shattering the notion among youngsters that everyone in Bengaluru knows at least how to play the guitar.

“It was when I could not find anyone to join me that I started singing by myself,” Frizzell says. Midway into her course, she already had a YouTube channel bubbling with activity. “I was putting out song covers. It was just a hobby. But I was doing it consistently enough to amass a following,” she says.