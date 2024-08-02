Tree falls on Patna Express at Edapally Railway Station

KOCHI: In the heavy rain and strong winds, a tree fell on the rake of Patna Express stabled at Edapally Railway Station on Friday. No casualties have been reported.

According to a railway official, the tree on a private property slanted over into the high tension powering and the rake of Patna Express around 11.30 am. "The railway staff acted immediately to switch off the power," said the railway official. The rakes had been stabled at the station and didn't have any passengers. However, many trains towards and from Thrissur ran late by half an hour due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Railway officials pointed out that this is the second such incident in the past two months. "Though the owners of property alongside the Railway tracks have been given notice directing them to cut the trees located dangerously near the tracks and the powerless, many of them don't comply," said the Railway official. The tree was cut and removed before the power was restored.