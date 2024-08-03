Froth and Fodder

KOCHI: Whether it’s a fun game night or a spontaneous party, beer often takes centre stage. The crisp pop of the bottle and the rising froth invite camaraderie, relaxation, and laughter among friends.

One sip of the chilled drink can cool you down, leaving subtle notes of hops, malt, or fruit to linger pleasantly. Lager, with its crisp, clean taste, is especially popular, while pilsners, which hail from the Czech Republic, offer a slightly bitter finish with a strong hop flavour and aroma.

For hot Indian summers, wheat beers, known for their fruity and spicy notes, are a refreshing choice. Porter and stout, with their dark colours and roasted malt flavours, present distinct profiles. Stouts often hint at coffee, chocolate, and caramel, while porters are smooth with a subtle sweetness. From Pale Ales and Belgian-style ales to an array of craft beers, there’s a beer to match every preference.

According to Vedic literature, the history of beer (sura) in India dates back to 1500 BC. It was made from basic ingredients like fermented barley and rice-based beverages infused with local fruits and spices. Interestingly, these ancient recipes continue to be used in some regions. Today, most beers are brewed with malted barley, hops, yeast, and water. Modern beer first arrived in India with the British in the 1700s.

During the colonial period, British beers endured a six-month journey to India, often arriving spoiled. Many beers were dumped into the sea upon arrival. The voyage’s temperature variations, from the North Atlantic’s coolness to the equator’s heat, wreaked havoc on the beer’s quality. To combat this, breweries began adding more hops to prevent spoilage, and by 1760, this became a standard practice.