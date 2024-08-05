Kerala: Police honour youth for saving KSRTC passengers

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police honoured Sunil Karthik, a resident of Karunagappally in Kollam, who risked his life to save passengers in a KSRTC bus during a major accident on the National Highway at Desom Kunnumpuram near Aluva on Saturday.

Sunil intervened timely when a KSRTC Swift bus caught fire on the road, bravely put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. The bus was headed to Thiruvananthapuram, and as soon as the fire broke out, the driver quickly steered the vehicle to the side and evacuated the passengers.

At that time, Sunil and his friends were on their way to work at Koratti Infopark. Seeing the fire on the bus, he jumped out of his car with an extinguisher and went under the bus to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, his friends, with the help of locals, stopped passing vehicles and brought more extinguishers to Sunil. After several minutes of courageous efforts, Sunil completely put out the fire and averted a major disaster.

Upon learning about this incident, Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena called Sunil to the police headquarters to present him with a certificate of appreciation, praising him as a real hero.