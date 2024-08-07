KOCHI: Weaving stories of sustainability and Indian heritage with eco-friendly, climate-positive fabrics and ethical practices is Earthy Yarns. The name is in itself an explanation for what the brand stands for. Through Earthy Yarn, its founder Santhini Paul decided to tread a rather unknown path to follow her passion.
“Our handloom weaves embody the rich culture of India. In every thread is a story that we want to tell — of its journey from the weaver to the wearer,” she says.
It was a rather big deviation in the career of Santhini. From being an assistant professor at an engineering college to launching a fashion brand, Santhini’s decision comes as a result of her need to find herself.
“Coming to the textile world was about following my passion. But I also wanted to introduce people to fabrics made in our country. But its during my journey in the textile industry, I came to understand that it is also one of the most polluting industries.”
She noticed that businesses were capitalising on the ‘use and throw’ culture among the youngsters. “So, the production of clothing using synthetic materials burgeoned,” says Santhini, who believes in quality over quantity.
While researching, she realised potential of the handloom industry. “Though it is highly sustainable, the industry is on the verge of dying,” she says.
So Santhini went on a journey throughout the country in search of the exquisite fabrics being produced in India’s different states. “I decided to work with the weavers and met them in person,” she says. She has succeeded in bringing out a meticulously curated collection of limited-edition pieces, each crafted with a keen design sensibility and a commitment to ethical practices.
“Our Onam Heritage Collection ‘Neermathalam’ features Jamdani handloom weaves from West Bengal that have been reimagined with a Malayali aesthetic sensibility.”
But the West Bengal connect? She says, “Growing up as an admirer of the renowned poetess Madhavikutty, I found myself exploring the streets of Kolkata in my imagination. The origin of the idea for our collection stems from my memories and we have endeavoured to express Kerala’s heritage through Bengal’s weaves. It is an ode to Aami, as she is fondly remembered.”
Earthy Yarns’ bespoke designs and tailoring ensure that every garment is a unique expression of sustainable luxury, celebrating handloom weaves and Indian heritage while honouring the artisans behind each creation.
“Mindful consumption and thoughtful design are our motto. We strive to weave that into every part of our workflow,” she adds.
She remebers all her journeys in search of fabrics.
“I came across muslin weavers in West Bengal. And there I saw a 350 count handloom saree which got a national award in the ‘90s. The weavers wanted to tell the tale of partition that devided Bengal and Bangladesh. However, today, most of the muslin weaver can’t weave a 350-count saree. It is said that centuries back there were weavers who could weave 750 and above counts.”
Almost all types of handloom products with pure yarns are fascinating for her, with personal favourite being Kala
Cotton and muslin. “They are plant-based fibres which are seasonal. Only rainwater is needed for the Kala Cotton plant which is seen only in Kutch and muslin is a special cotton plant grown only in Gangetic plains.”
However, she points out that the rarity of the fabrics and the intricacy of the weaves makes them very expensive. “That means, only high-end users can afford it. Also, the number of pieces would be limited.”
Santhini and her team are now getting ready for the Bangalore Fashion Week. It will be a good stage to showcase the sustainable fabrics of our nation, she smiles.