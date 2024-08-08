The journey from being a victim to a survivor

KOCHI: According to the United Nations, sexual abuse means the actual or threatened physical intrusion of a sexual nature whether by force or under unequal or coercive conditions. It’s any sexual behaviour or act on a person without consent. It’s an act of violence a perpetrator uses against a person he perceives as weaker.

A large majority of such incidents happen against women and children. However, many of them find it hard to move forward after going through the harrowing and intrusive experience. Let’s examine one incident.

Victim complex

Recently, I came across a 34-year-old patient, Archana (some changes have been made to protect her identity). She was persuaded by her supervisor at the workplace to seek the help of a psychiatrist as her boss observed her to be gloomy for the past six months. She found that her very productive employee had started losing efficiency at work. Archana was showing all the symptoms of clinical depression. During the initial consultation, she denied any trigger factors. However, after a few sessions, she opened up about her experience.

Archana had a close male friend from their family friendship circle. He was friends with both her and her husband. When her husband and daughter were away during a holiday, this man visited her. The friendly behaviour during that visit changed to sexual advances and abuse.