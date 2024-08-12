Number of female drug carriers rising, most operatives under 30: Police

KOCHI: Amid growing concerns that Ernakulam district is becoming a hub for narcotics, the police have found that persons under the age of 30 form a bulk of the carriers smuggling drugs into the district. Notably, the rise in the number of female carriers is also posing a significant challenge to the police.

A major breakthrough was achieved with the arrest of a Bengaluru woman found possessing 1 kg of MDMA, marking one of the largest single seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the Ernakulam Rural police and the district Dansaf team.

“There is a trend of drug peddlers preferring females as carriers, believing that they won’t have to undergo serious inspections,” a top police source told TNIE.

They typically use interstate tourist buses, trains, and other public transportation for smuggling, he said.

Most peddlers expand their gangs by enticing female carriers, feigning love. They then compel these women into continuing the smuggling, either through force or by threatening to expose their nude videos, he added.

“Drugs entering Kerala mostly come from Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Goa, and are primarily targeted at students, professionals in private firms, and celebrities,” the officer pointed out.

Narcotic drugs that cost Rs 5,000 per gram at source are sold for Rs 10,000 in the market. Depending on the quality and demand, the price can be adjusted to the peddler’s desired amount, he added.