Greater Cochin Development Authority to undertake urgent repairs worth Rs 13.40L at Mundamveli flats

KOCHI: Following numerous complaints about the poor construction quality at the Mundamveli flat complex, where former residents of the P&T Colony have been relocated, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is set to undertake urgent repairs valued at Rs 13.40 lakh.

These repairs aim to address issues such as building leaks and septic tank overflows. “After our engineering team conducted inspections, we’ve outlined repair works worth Rs 13.40 lakh. The Thrissur District Labour Contract Society (TDLC), the original contractor, will carry out these repairs under the terms of the agreement, within the defect notification period,” a senior GCDA official said.

A special GCDA team is scheduled to inspect the Mundamveli flat complex on Tuesday to finalise the repairs. “The work will address leaks in the flats and toilets, add shades to open areas, and include the installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), pending final approval from the state government,” the official added.

In parallel, GCDA has initiated proceedings to terminate the contract with TDLC due to substandard construction. “We’ve decided to terminate the contractor this week. However, they will still be required to perform the temporary repairs, while the GCDA will oversee the permanent solutions,” the official said.

Additionally, the formation of a sub-committee comprising representatives from multiple agencies, including the GCDA and Kochi Corporation, to inspect and report on the Mundamveli issues, is still pending. Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation plans to undertake tress work of the entire complex to prevent further leakage.

“When we were relocated from the old P&T Colony in Kammatipadam in January, we had high hopes, but the current situation is far worse. Water leaks from upper-floor flats whenever those residents use their bathrooms, making it difficult for some of us to even cook,” said Abhilash P Parameshwaran, president of the P&T Apartment Residents Association.

However, the most pressing issue is the overflowing septic tanks. “Currently, the GCDA clears the septic waste every third day, but this is not sustainable. We need a permanent solution,” he added.

The new flat complex at Mundamveli, constructed under the LIFE Mission project, houses 77 former residents of the P&T Colony in Kammattipadam.