Moolepadam Road to get ‘push-through’ culverts soon

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to commence the construction of a ‘Push-Through’ culvert on Moolepadam Road in Kalamassery. The initiative is expected to put an end to the long-standing issue of waterlogging that has been plaguing the area for over 30 years.

“The measure is part of efforts to find a scientific solution to the issue. The culvert construction has been taken up after the PWD completed the renovation of the bylane road and a culvert at the Moolepadam Nagar. This is the first of the three culverts that the NHAI is constructing on the highway stretch,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who visited the area on Monday.

The construction of the culvert, being taken up at a cost of `3.5 crore, is expected to be completed in six months. Minister Rajeeve also highlighted the need for the construction of a railway culvert as the next step in achieving a comprehensive solution. “ The water will seep into railway lines once the culvert on the national highway gets completed. We’re hoping to get the nod of the railways at the earliest,” the minister added.