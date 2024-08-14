From ground zero

KOCHI: Woften, natural disasters are like deep gashes on the mountain slopes. They leave marks and memories indelible.

The State Forest Department officials have several such memories from the Wayanad landslides. One is of the cry of a man, neck deep in mire, seeking help as the officers were gingerly footslogging their way through the slushy banks of the swollen Iruvanji river.

The team was in the news recently for rescuing a tribal family stranded deep in the forest. This incident, according to south Wayanad divisional forest officer Ajith K Raman, was just one of the many the force handled during the entire operation.

“We were the first respondents, as we came to know of the landslide almost immediately. A five-member team led by Sivaraman, section forest officer at Mundakkai forest station, and his staff were patrolling the Padavettikunnu area following reports of wild elephant presence when they heard of it. Just minutes earlier, they had stopped their jeep on the now-washed away Chooralmala bridge finding an unusual turbulence in the river and its water bearing a very disturbing murky hue,” Ajith says.

The force quickly swung into action, and rescued 45 people, mostly the elderly and children, in that vehicle. Five bodies were recovered. The entire work was done in the light of the search lamps fitted on the jeep due to the power outage. The high-power torches to spot wild animals also came in handy.

Soon, the word spread, and about 50 people from the forest department rushed to the area at 5am. K Hashif, Kalpetta range officer, was called to join the rescue team due to his earlier experience handling the 2019 Puthumala landslide. “The Chooralmala, however, was grisly,” he says.

The river, the serene Iruvanji that otherwise moved in a lazy zig-zag across a 10-25-metre area, had swelled thrice its size and was gobbling up whatever came its way, even the bridge that was later famously replaced by the Army.

“When we arrived, the local people were gearing up to help one another. We teamed up with them and made our way towards Punjirimattom along the river bank rescuing people. On the other bank, people were stranded and crying for help but the bridge had given way,” V S Jayachandran, Mundakkai section forest officer, recalls.