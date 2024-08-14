New traffic arrangement mitigates congestion at busy Mulanthuruthy

KOCHI: A new traffic arrangement introduced to ease congestion at the busy Pallithazham junction in Mulanthuruthy has turned out to be a success even as the police started levying fines from those private buses violating the stipulation.

Under the new arrangement, all private buses going to directions such as Piravom, Ernakulam and Chottanikkara have to enter the Mulanthuruthy stand. The old bus stops at Pallithazham, Perumbally and T J Jewellery have all been taken out.

“Buses shouldn’t halt at these old stops and instead should enter the dedicated bus stand constructed by the panchayat. The commuters should board and deboard only from the bus stand. Otherwise, the buses going to different directions would stop at different points of the Pallithazham Junction, resulting in traffic congestion. We’ve started levying a fine of Rs 500 from private buses skipping the panchayat bus stand,” said Mulanthuruthy Station House Officer Manesh K P.

“The Traffic Regulatory Committee introduced the change a couple of weeks back, which has resulted in the decongestion of the busy Pallithazham junction. The same has yielded results as the traffic jam at the junction has reduced substantially,” said Mulanthuruthy panchayat president Maryamma Benny.

The local residents too are happy with the new traffic arrangement. “Earlier, there was heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, but the same has eased now,” said Smitha N, a regular commuter.