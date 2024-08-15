Hydrafacials redefine skincare excellence

KOCHI: In recent years, hydrafacials have emerged as one of the most sought-after treatments in the beauty and skincare industry. Celebrities, influencers, and skincare enthusiasts alike are raving about this innovative facial treatment that promises to rejuvenate the skin, leaving it hydrated, glowing, and youthful.

Maya Medi Spa, a renowned aesthetic skincare bar from the US known for its hydrafacials, has unveiled its new branch at Banjara Hills after a successful stint in Bengaluru for five years. CE speaks to its founder, Chaitanya K, about the rise of hydrafacials, the advancements in skincare technology, and what the new Hyderabad branch has to offer.

What is a Hydrafacial?

A hydrafacial is a non-invasive, multi-step skincare treatment that combines the benefits of microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and deep-cleansing facials into one. The procedure typically involves using a specialised device to cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities, and hydrate the skin simultaneously. The treatment is customisable to suit different skin types and concerns, making it a versatile option for anyone looking to improve their complexion.

Discussing what clients can expect from the Hyderabad branch beyond hydrafacials, founder Chaitanya K says, “In Hyderabad, we are excited to introduce some of the latest and most advanced treatments available, including Rejuran, Atira, minimally invasive radiofrequency skin tightening, and the Photona 4D facelift. These treatments are cutting-edge and not widely available elsewhere in India. Despite offering the latest technologies, our core principle remains focused on promoting good skin health and achieving healthy skin for our clients.”