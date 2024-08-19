26-year-old held with 21kg ganja in Kochi

KOCHI: The police arrested a 26-year-old Kayamkulam native with 21kg of ganja in Kochi on Sunday. Suhail Nizar was apprehended by a squad of Kochi city police led by deputy police commissioner K S Sudarsan, based on a tip-off received by city police commissioner S Syam Sundar.

Following a raid at Hari Apartments, known as XTENT INNS Hotel and Homes in Palarivattom, earlier, a squad of District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), along with the Palarivattom police had been monitoring Suhail’s movements.

As per the police, Suhail had been smuggling ganja from other states and selling it in Kochi while living a luxurious life in prominent apartments in the district.

Upon realising that the police were onto him, Suhail moved out of his apartment temporarily and stayed in a hotel in Palarivattom, said a police officer. He is involved in a case registered last year, in which 30kg of ganja were seized at a railway station in Karnataka, the officer said.