Non-aero projects of CIAL aim for Rs 1,000 crore turnover this fiscal

KOCHI: At least three major non-aero projects of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will take wings within the next six months and they include golf villas & sporting facilities, a commercial zone in front of the international terminal and a transit hotel among others.
“A series of infrastructure projects are being taken up with the aim to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore as the airport is celebrating 25 years of operation. CIAL is on an ambitious drive to elevate its aeronautical and non-aeronautical facilities to new heights,” said a senior CIAL official.
A transit accommodation facility ‘0484 Aero Lounge’, located between the International, Domestic and Business Jet Terminals, will become functional before Onam. CIAL has also initiated a tourism project at its Golf course, the only 18-hole golf course with around 1,400 members.
“To enhance the club revenue, CIAL is developing 20 waterfront cottages, an air-conditioned party/conference hall, party lawns, a sporting complex, a Sevens Football turf and a roadside restaurant. CIAL is fully investing in the facilities and the project is expected to be commissioned in early 2025,” the official pointed out.
The company plans to initiate discussions with reputed hospitality players for operating the facilities, including the golf course, cottages, restaurants, sporting area, etc.
Meanwhile, construction activities of a huge commercial zone, The Zone by CIAL, will commence next month. “The tendering process for the commercial complex, having a built-up area of around 1,50,000 square feet spread over two floors, has commenced.
The aim is to provide a world-class shopping experience for the visitors and the various facilities include an Entertainment Centre, Specialty Restaurants, Food Court, International and Domestic Quick Service Restaurant (QSRs), Anchor Stores, Retail shops, Aquarium, and a multiplex. The parking facility at the basement is planned to accommodate 300 vehicles. The project is expected to be completed in two years,” he said.
While CIAL will invest in various aspects of the project, including the structural components, interior structure partitions, exterior decor, and all associated infrastructure such as elevators, the concessionaire will be responsible for investing in the interior aspects of the facility.
The transit accommodation facility will be launched in a week’s time. It offers short-term accommodation and associated facilities, and will be especially useful for passengers departing/arriving on early or late flights.
“It will have meeting facilities and a workspace enabling business persons to fly to Kochi, have a meeting at the airport and fly back, without having to leave the airport premises,” the official added.