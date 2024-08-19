Non-aero projects of CIAL aim for Rs 1,000 crore turnover this fiscal

KOCHI: At least three major non-aero projects of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will take wings within the next six months and they include golf villas & sporting facilities, a commercial zone in front of the international terminal and a transit hotel among others.

“A series of infrastructure projects are being taken up with the aim to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore as the airport is celebrating 25 years of operation. CIAL is on an ambitious drive to elevate its aeronautical and non-aeronautical facilities to new heights,” said a senior CIAL official.

A transit accommodation facility ‘0484 Aero Lounge’, located between the International, Domestic and Business Jet Terminals, will become functional before Onam. CIAL has also initiated a tourism project at its Golf course, the only 18-hole golf course with around 1,400 members.

“To enhance the club revenue, CIAL is developing 20 waterfront cottages, an air-conditioned party/conference hall, party lawns, a sporting complex, a Sevens Football turf and a roadside restaurant. CIAL is fully investing in the facilities and the project is expected to be commissioned in early 2025,” the official pointed out.

The company plans to initiate discussions with reputed hospitality players for operating the facilities, including the golf course, cottages, restaurants, sporting area, etc.