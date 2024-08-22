A tale of two murders

KOCHI: In May, when the Additional Sessions Court awarded capital punishment to three people, including a woman in the sensational Santhakumari murder case, it was a stamp of approval for the good work done by Vizhinjam police led by Inspector Prajeesh Sasi.

The convicted were Rafeeka Beevi, her son Shafeeq and Rafeeka’s partner Al Ameen — the first two were natives of Kovalam, while the third hailed from Palakkad.

The case assumed significance for two aspects. It’s a rare incident where a mother and son have been sentenced to death. Also, during the questioning in connection with the Santhakumari murder case, the cops got information about another gruesome murder committed by the trio in 2021, when they were staying in Kovalam.

Prajeesh, now the inspector of Cantonment police station, recalls that the investigation posed challenges as there were no eyewitnesses to the murder.

“But the investigation was done meticulously and we collected other evidence that pointed to the involvement of the accused. All the hard work that went into the probe has been rewarded as they have got the commensurate punishment,” he says.

Santhakumari, 72, was murdered for gold ornaments that she was wearing. Rafeeka and the other two were living in a rented house where Santhakumari used to come to collect tamarind. That was when the accused spotted her gold ornaments. Soon, they planned her murder.

After murdering her, the culprits hid Santhakumari’s body in the attic. And soon, the trio vacated the house.