ONV’s poem Swayamvaram becomes a visual treat

KOCHI: ONV Kurup’s “Swayamvaram” is being adapted into a visual experience by his granddaughter, Amritha Jayakrishnan. The Bharatanatyam solo performance is scheduled for August 23, Friday at 6.30 pm, at Fine Arts Avenue in Ernakulam.

Madhavi is a lesser-known tale of ultimate female rebellion from the Mahabharata. It narrates the tragic and heroic story of one woman’s struggle for her freedom of choice. Conceived into the poem ‘Swayamvaram’ by ONV, this tale is an imaginary offshoot of an episode in the Udyoga Parva of the Mahabharata. The poem was adapted into a script for the Bharatanatyam solo exploration.

The music is composed by Bhagyalekshmi Guruvayoor and the choreography is by Vidhya Subramanian. Amritha is a London-based artist, teacher, and management consultant. She is currently training in Bharatanatyam under Vidhya Subramanian in Chennai.