Cool ‘n’ curvy coupé

KOCHI: Goa is a mesmerising blend of stunning beaches, lush greenery, and vibrant culture. As the monsoon transforms the region into a verdant paradise, this coastal haven becomes even more enchanting. In this picturesque setting, I got the opportunity to take the wheel of Citroën’s all-new Basalt coupe SUV.
As I navigated through Goa’s winding roads, flanked by swaying palm trees and glistening rain-soaked foliage, the vehicle was a comfortable companion, making every moment behind the wheel a delight. Let me share the experience.
The design
Citroen, with a legacy of introducing iconic coupe models since the 1970s, has infused the Basalt with a sense of timeless elegance. Each curve and contour enhances its visual appeal and improves performance and efficiency. The exterior design of the coupe SUV is captivating and blends modern aesthetics with a nod to the brand’s heritage.
The silhouette is accentuated by bold lines and a distinctive grille that commands attention on the road. From the striking LED headlights to the sloping roof and the meticulously crafted rear, the Basalt is magnificent.
Traditionally, coupés, a blend of large hatchback and sedan, have been associated with the luxury segment. In an SUV coupe, the characteristics of an SUV like high ground clearance and high seating position also get incorporated.
From the front grille to the front doors, Basalt is purely a regular SUV. From there the roof slants slowly and towards the end, it merges with the boot. The boot door begins at the roof (not below the glass area like a sedan). Huge bumpers, thick wheel arches and side claddings accentuate the SUV look.
The signature front grille adorned with the Citroën Chevron logo, diamond-cut R16 alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps and 3D effect tail lamps, high approach and departure angles, ground clearance of 180mm, etc, make Basalt beautiful and capable. It is 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,593 mm high.
The inside
The cabin is spacious and bright. The white upholstery looks and feels premium, but to keep it fresh will be a task. The Basalt has a 10.2-inch floating touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, a seven-inch digital driver display, a wireless charger, a rear AC vent and a rear parking camera. However, there are no push-button start/stop, ventilated and powered seats, cruise control or sunroof.
In the top-end Automatic variant, the rear seat’s thigh support cushion area can be adjusted on many levels, adding a new level of relaxation for long journeys. Even otherwise, there is good support and ample legroom. With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the cabin space is large, with a generous legroom of up to 980 mm for second-row passengers.
The boot space is also massive — 470 litres. Citroën’s famed Comfort Suspension makes the journey comfortable even on uneven roads. For rear passengers, the headrests are with lateral head support for a more relaxing ride.
Verdict
Ride quality is where Basalt scores most. The suspension is well-tuned to absorb the abnormalities of road surfaces. The noise and vibration levels inside the cabin are low. Precise steering enthuses confidence.
There is some body roll, but not as big as in an SUV. Though the car is beautiful and capable, that is not enough to fight in the market. That’s why Citroen has priced the car competitively. While the petrol engine variants cost Rs8 lakh and Rs10 lakh(showroom price), the turbo petrol ones range between Rs11.49 lakh and Rs13,62 lakh.
The performance
Basalt comes in two petrol engine options — 1.2-litre 110 hp turbo and 1.2-litre 82 hp non-turbo. It has three gearbox options — 5MT, 6MT and 6AT. What I drove was the turbo petrol manual top variant. The engine is a real performer. And with a light clutch in its arsenal, driving is easy and enjoyable. Fuel efficiency is also on the comfortable side (18-19 kmpl).
New RELEASES
Audi Q8
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced the launch of the new Audi Q8 in India. Q8 is a fusion of dynamic sportiness and elegance where every detail embodies sophistication and power. The short overhangs and long wheelbase lend a dynamic and elegant stance. The new Audi Q8 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,17,49,000 (ex-showroom).
Škoda KYLAQ
Škoda Auto India has announced that the name of its new compact SUV is KYLAQ. In a first-of-its-kind campaign, the name was selected from 2,00,000 entries received from India. Following Škoda’s traditional ICE SUV nomenclature, it starts with ‘K’ and ends with ‘Q’. Ten finalists in the competition will win an exclusive trip to Prague. The grand prize winner will also get the first vehicle off the production line in 2025. Kylaq is derived from the Sanskrit word for crystal, reflecting both the vehicle’s pristine qualities and inspiration from Mount Kailash. This SUV is based on the platform of the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia sedan.
Kia India expands foothold in Kerala
Kia India, a leading premium carmaker, announced the addition of seven new dealerships in Kerala. With the new dealers coming on board, the company has 30 touchpoints in the state. The company is focusing on making its products more accessible to customers and ensuring they have a hassle-free experience. The carmaker plans to achieve over 700 touchpoints by the end of 2024. Kia India, celebrating its fifth year in the country, announced the achievement of the 1 Million unit sales milestone in the domestic market within 59 months of its India operations.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’