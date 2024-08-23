Cool ‘n’ curvy coupé

The boot space is also massive — 470 litres. Citroën’s famed Comfort Suspension makes the journey comfortable even on uneven roads. For rear passengers, the headrests are with lateral head support for a more relaxing ride.

Verdict

Ride quality is where Basalt scores most. The suspension is well-tuned to absorb the abnormalities of road surfaces. The noise and vibration levels inside the cabin are low. Precise steering enthuses confidence.

There is some body roll, but not as big as in an SUV. Though the car is beautiful and capable, that is not enough to fight in the market. That’s why Citroen has priced the car competitively. While the petrol engine variants cost Rs8 lakh and Rs10 lakh(showroom price), the turbo petrol ones range between Rs11.49 lakh and Rs13,62 lakh.

The performance

Basalt comes in two petrol engine options — 1.2-litre 110 hp turbo and 1.2-litre 82 hp non-turbo. It has three gearbox options — 5MT, 6MT and 6AT. What I drove was the turbo petrol manual top variant. The engine is a real performer. And with a light clutch in its arsenal, driving is easy and enjoyable. Fuel efficiency is also on the comfortable side (18-19 kmpl).

