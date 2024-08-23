Festschrift for a beloved teacher

KOCHI: The rainbow has seven shades. His students wanted all seven shades of their beloved professor Ignatius Gonsalves as a festschrift dedicated to him for his 70th birthday.

The veteran journalist is a known orator, author, historian, teacher, and editor and is a huge part of the Manorama School of Communications. According to the editors, had it not been for him, their lives may not have been the same as today.

The commemorative collection includes his well-structured biography, articles and papers published written by him and his contributions to his students, peers and friends. There are about 50 articles, both in English and Malayalam.

R Rajagopal, the editor-at-large of ‘The Telegraph’ has written the foreword where he associates Ignatius with the word ‘deadline’. From there, the book goes straight to his childhood, his studies, his entry into the world of journalism, and his mission of inspiring and mentoring everyone who came his way.

The book also covers his contributions to the publications associated with the church, papers presented on different platforms, the forewords written for other releases, etc. The honorary volume ends with an archive of images listing important instances from his well-packed life and career.