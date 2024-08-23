The wild reality

KOCHI: The wooded hills of Idukki have been the stomping ground since childhood for 30-year-old Arikomban. Yet, one year ago, he was famously removed from the area after he invaded human habitats and scourged government food shops for rice, which earned him his moniker.

These encounters resulted in the death of about 10 people and the loss of property. The result was his removal from the area, which evoked multiple emotions — locals celebrated it while people elsewhere mourned Arikomban’s ouster from what they called his ‘home’.

It was one of the many incidents of human-animal conflicts that hit headlines. There were umpteen such occurences in the recent years involving tigers, elephants and wild boars, especially towards the northern parts of the state. A study of patterns was probably the need of the hour, as pointed out by ecologists, who also blamed it all on the loss of animal habitat, shrinking forest cover, unmindful development, et al.

For this, the otherwise customary four-year schedule had to be tweaked. And the need for increased coordination with neighbouring states also came up, so that a more accurate and prompt view of wildlife would be made available.

Hence the decision to conduct an elephant count evaluation every year along with the neighbouring states. The exercise was held in 2023, six years after the last. The survey was held for elephants across Kerala and tigers for the Wayanad landscape.

“There were instances of attacks, which prompted the inclusion of tigers in the estimation process,” says R Ganga Singh, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force.