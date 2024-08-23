Udayamperoor Synod Canons a manifesto of Christian lifestyle

KOCHI: The timeless relevance of the Udayamperoor Synod is underlined by the present realities, said Archbishop of Verapoly Rev Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil during the release of the book entitled “Udayamperoor Kanonukal: Adhunika Malayala Bhashantharanam” (Udayamperoor Canons: Modern Malayalam Translation) during the general assembly held to mark the 425th anniversary of the epoch-making Synod at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC) here on Thursday.

The Archbishop released the book penned by Chevalier Dr Primus Perinchery by handing over its first copy to Justice Mary Joseph.

The book release took place during the general assembly which was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Archbishop Kalathiparambil said the renaissance ideas put forward by the Canons of the Synod, its unique contributions to Malayalam prose and its impact on spiritual life were still relevant.

“The Synod was able to lead the community to the identity of the Christian faith during the most uncivilised social conditions,” said Satheesan. Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops’ Council (KRLCBC) Heritage Commission chairman Bishop Dr Alex Vadakkumthala of Kannur, secretary Fr Dr Anthony Pattaparampil and Dr Perinchery also spoke.

The meeting was preceded by a history session during which there were talks by former Information Commissioner Dr Kurias Kumbalakuzhi (Udayamperoor Synod - The harbinger of Renaissance), Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director P S Sreekala (The first complete work of prose in Malayalam literature) and president of Indian Catholic Press Association Prof. Ignatius Gonsalves (Timeless relevance of the Canons).