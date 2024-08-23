Woman dies after being hit by a bus in Neriyamangalam

KOCHI: An elderly woman died in front of her husband after being hit by a private bus in Neriyamangalam on Thursday.

Kausalya Thankappan, 68, a resident of Mamalakandam, died after being knocked down by a private bus named St Thomas, which was traveling from Mamalakandam to Kothamangalam. The accident occurred as she was crossing the road following her husband at the Neriyamangalam bus stand, just after disembarking from the same bus. She was rushed to St Joseph’s Hospital in Kothamangalam, but her life could not be saved.

The bus driver has been charged with culpable homicide through rash or negligent actions, as well as rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said police. The couple had come to Neriyamangalam to attend a relative’s funeral.