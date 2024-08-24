BJP will emerge as alternative to UDF and LDF, says Abdullakutty

KOCHI: The BJP will emerge as an alternative force to UDF and LDF in Kerala once the membership campaign is completed, said BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty in Kochi on Friday. Inaugurating the district-level workshop at Kalamassery Town Hall ahead of the membership campaign of the BJP, he said the people in Kerala have great appreciation for the corruption-free governance under the Modi administration. The membership campaign will start on September 1.

“During a visit to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, people across political lines demanded that the Union government should implement rehabilitation directly. The common man in the state believes that the state administration is corrupt and the Modi administration is corruption-free. Though it has been two weeks since Prime Minister’s visit to Wayanad, the state government has not been able to submit a rehabilitation package as per his direction,” said Abdullakutty.

Alleging corruption in relief works, he said, though volunteers have conducted the funeral of the landslide victims, the state claims to have spent Rs 10,000 each for the burial of the victims, he said. BJP district president K S Shaiju presided over the workshop. State vice president K S Radhakrishnan, spokesperson Narayanan Namboothiri, Velliyamkulam Parameswaran, K V S Haridas, T P Sindhumol and others spoke.