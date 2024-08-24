Challenges in evangelisation should be discussed: Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli

KOTTAYAM: The fifth Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church was formally inaugurated by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Vatican Ambassador to India, at a function held in Pala on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Archbishop Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India, conveyed the prayerful greetings of Pope Francis to the members of the assembly.

“The Assembly’s guidelines offer innovative strategies to revitalise and fortify the Church. It is imperative to address the challenges of evangelisation, especially within the framework of modern social circumstances. Evangelism lies at the core of the Church’s mission, rooted in its apostolic essence. The laity, in conjunction with priests and consecrated individuals, hold significant responsibilities in serving as exemplary figures of evangelism to society,” he emphasised.

Archbishop Girelli added that all members of the Church should have a clear understanding of the responsibilities entrusted to them and that the Assembly should become a forum for formulating such understandings. “The Holy Eucharist, as a remembrance of the Lord’s paschal mystery, serves as the source and culmination of all Church activities. It is the sacrament of unity, revered as a tradition that flourishes within the Church as a legacy of the Universal Church,” he stated. Archbishop Girelli expressed optimism that the discussions held during the Assemblywould pave the way for enhanced unity in the Church.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, who presided over the opening session, said that the Pope himself is present in the assembly through the presence of the Apostolic Nuncio.

The Major Archbishop also suggested that the Assembly should discuss the social life of God’s people and the seasonal methods of evangelisation. Cardinal Mar George Alencheri said in his blessing speech that the Assembly was a call to move forward together recognising the needs and challenges of the times. The cardinal also reminded that progress should be made by working together.