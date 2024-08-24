From mapping dams to a real Android Kunjappan

Managing nuclear reactors and weeding out creepers

He students of Providence College of Engineering, Chengannur, in Alappuzha, have come up with an innovative solution to trounce the menace of the aquatic weeds with zero waste generation.

Pavan Sreekumar and Josen P Joseph, two of the four-member team, have created a machine that draws in the water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds using buoyant ropes attached to rollers.

“The rollers pull in the weeds using the rope. The weeds are then carried to the crushers that squeeze out the moisture. The byproduct gets packed and sent to farmers as mulch,” says Josen. The entire operation is automatic since the machine is a robot, he adds.

Another product showcased by the team was Gesto Mimicking Limb. “It is dangerous to go inside nuclear reactors to correct any issues. But by using robots one can do that easily,” Josen says. The Gesto robot arm is different from the ones already on the market. “It can be operated without any physical contact. All you need is a laptop and software that recognises gestures. So one can stand outside, send in the robot arm and then operate it through gestures. Zero error and zero danger of radiation contamination,” he adds.

A friend on campus

The students of the UKF College of Engineering and Technology in Kollam, have come up with a humanoid robot that helps the newcomers navigate the campus with ease. “The idea germinated after we found people coming to the campus finding it difficult to get to the departments they wanted to visit. Campus Mithra can identify the needs of the person posing the query and then guide them to the right office or department,” says Sreehari S S, a final-year student of the college.

The students spent more than Rs 1.50 lakh to make the robot. “The first stage of Campus Mithra had very few features. It just directed the people to the respective departments. But after the second upgrade, the robot does everything, right from the admission status to the process, procedures, and user interaction.”

The students are planning on more upgrades that will see the Campus Mithra even acting as a humanoid CCTV camera. “The aim is to make the bot useful in assisted living situations. Right now the bot works on WiFi, we are also planning to install a SIM so that it can work anywhere,” says Sreehari.