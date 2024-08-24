Leftover conundrum

KOCHI: Leftovers are something of a dependable friend we all need in our lives, always there when you need them, just waiting for their moment to step up and save the day. They are the original ‘meal prep,’ saving us time, money, and a last-minute panic over what’s for dinner. Who has not peeked into the fridge, spotted yesterday’s curry or leftover meals, ready to reheat and eat in minutes? But before you crown that three-day-old casserole as your lifesaver, it’s time to ask — is it as good as it seems?

In this eye-opening guide, TNIE dives fork-first into the delicious, the dangerous, and the downright surprising truths about leftover cuisine.

With food delivery apps just a tap away, it’s easy to get used to letting someone else do the cooking. The problem is, that it’s hard to judge portion sizes when ordering, so we often end up with more leftovers than expected. We stash them in the fridge, thinking we will save money by eating them later. But we don’t know how long that food’s been sitting around before it reached our table.

Manju P George, chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, provides her insight on dealing with these tasty leftovers. “It’s better to transfer the leftovers to a container and refrigerate them quickly. But certain foods — especially those with lots of gravy, masala, or cream — start to spoil the moment they’re left out. Even if you reheat them later, there’s a risk, particularly for children, the elderly, or anyone with digestive issues.”