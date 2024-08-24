Leftover conundrum

KOCHI: Leftovers are something of a dependable friend we all need in our lives, always there when you need them, just waiting for their moment to step up and save the day. They are the original ‘meal prep,’ saving us time, money, and a last-minute panic over what’s for dinner. Who has not peeked into the fridge, spotted yesterday’s curry or leftover meals, ready to reheat and eat in minutes? But before you crown that three-day-old casserole as your lifesaver, it’s time to ask — is it as good as it seems?
In this eye-opening guide, TNIE dives fork-first into the delicious, the dangerous, and the downright surprising truths about leftover cuisine.
With food delivery apps just a tap away, it’s easy to get used to letting someone else do the cooking. The problem is, that it’s hard to judge portion sizes when ordering, so we often end up with more leftovers than expected. We stash them in the fridge, thinking we will save money by eating them later. But we don’t know how long that food’s been sitting around before it reached our table.
Manju P George, chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, provides her insight on dealing with these tasty leftovers. “It’s better to transfer the leftovers to a container and refrigerate them quickly. But certain foods — especially those with lots of gravy, masala, or cream — start to spoil the moment they’re left out. Even if you reheat them later, there’s a risk, particularly for children, the elderly, or anyone with digestive issues.”
Manju stresses that while some foods like biryani or ghee rice might be safer to reheat, dishes with masala, baked goods, or anything fried undergo changes in their chemical composition and fat content, making them potentially harmful. “There’s no completely healthy way to eat these leftovers,” she warns.
So, she offers a practical tip. “As soon as you have finished cooking, quickly cool down any extra portions, either by placing the hot vessel in water or refrigerating it immediately. Eat it within two hours while it’s still at room temperature, and when you’re ready to reheat it the next day, make sure you only heat the portion you need.”
Rajiv Ambat, founder and CEO of NuvoVivo and SOLVEMyHealth, says he is not a fan of throwing away leftover food. “However, it’s not fine to reheat leftovers without a second thought. There’s a middle path — plan your meals so there’s minimal waste. Leftover food has a higher chance of contamination, especially if it’s not stored properly or reheated correctly. Harmful bacteria can grow in it, even if it looks and smells fine,” he warns.
Ambat explains that there are two types of bacteria to watch out for, spoilage bacteria, which make food soggy, slimy, and smelly, and pathogenic bacteria, which are far more dangerous. “The scary part is that pathogenic bacteria like E. coli, Botulinum, and Salmonella don’t make food look or taste any different.” That’s why it’s important to refrigerate leftovers within two to three hours and consume them within two to three days, he explains.
However, reheating can also decrease the nutritional value, particularly for heat-sensitive vitamins like Vitamin C, Omega-3, and B vitamins. Plus, reheated proteins can turn the dishes rubbery or hard.
Caution should be applied during meal prep too, where cut vegetables, marinated meats, and fish are stored in containers for up to a week. According to home chef Priya Kolassery, it’s better not to store meat products alongside vegetables. And they should have their own separate freezer space.
“Marinated meat should always be frozen if not used immediately. Vegetables and other foods should be kept in airtight containers to maintain freshness. And items like garlic and onions should not be kept in the fridge,” she says.
To avoid the risks of meal-prep, Rajiv suggests maintaining a refrigerator temperature below 4°C and a freezer temperature below -18°C, and always keeping your fridge clean to prevent cross-contamination.
Ammu Jinto, a seasoned home chef, shares her approach to creatively managing leftovers. “I always try to cook in a way that minimizes leftovers, but when they do happen, I get creative with them. For example, if I have leftover chapatis, I roll them up, cut them into strips, and turn them into a noodle-like dish with veggies, paneer, or chicken. If dosa batter is left over, I make uttapams by adding vegetables or make paniyarams.”
Repurposing leftovers into a nutritious meal isn’t a new idea — it’s been a part of our culinary tradition for ages. For example, Pazhamkanji, a staple in Kerala cuisine. The nutritional profile changes with increased lactic acid, enhanced protein, and beneficial bacteria. This transformation helps in digestion and can even soothe ulcer issues.” She also highlights that leftovers like idly, puttu, or Idiyappam are often reinvented in Kerala households.
However, Priya notes that this approach is most effective with home-cooked food. “With hotel leftovers, the uncertainty of ingredients and preparation times raises food safety concerns,” she warns.