The dark side of academia

KOCHI: The field is academia, where women are educated. And so are their male counterparts and superiors. Yet the murk moves here, as demands are often made covertly for compliance. The Hema Committee report may have put the Malayalam film industry under the scanner, but the higher education sector too has predators, whose educational credentials deem them respectable in society.

Ms X’s case gives a snapshot. She felt a growing sense of unease checking her phone as she was about to call it a day. The chat messages were from her supervisor, who was guiding her PhD work at Central University in Kasaragod. The words were covert or camouflaged, yet explicit in intention. The writing on the wall was clear for her — she would either have to yield if she wanted to do a good job or seek a change of guide. She muscled up the courage and chose the latter.

Such instances of guide change among women researchers are on the rise in academia. Often, they demand women guides. “Call it a nose to sense trouble, research scholars raise their defences early on. We choose flight over fight mostly because of the time and energy needed in the battles,” says Mariyam Mohammed (name changed), pursuing her PhD at the university.

She also spoke of a recent case where assistant professor Efthikar Ahamed of the university was suspended after being arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a water park near Kannur. “There was a case against him even earlier within the university, that was always ignored by the authority. Action was never taken,” Mariyam says.