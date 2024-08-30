Kerala to be promoted as God’s own healing destination

KOCHI: The two-day Global Ayurveda Summit and Kerala Healthcare Tourism have called for promoting Kerala as God’s Own Healing Destination by focusing on the unique strengths of the state in modern medicine, ayurveda, and tourism. Speakers of the event stressed the importance of a holistic and integrated approach in healthcare management by combining the latest developments in medical sciences and the indigenous and traditional knowledge systems.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set the tone for the deliberations by focusing on the policy initiatives of the state government to facilitate a holistic healthcare environment. “Our strength lies in seamlessly blending traditional ayurvedic practice with cutting-edge modern medicine”, he said. The chief minister said the state government has invested Rs 1,000 crore in the past three years to develop the Ayush infrastructure in the state, including an International Institute of Ayurveda Research and new Ayurveda medical college in Idukki district.

Indian Ayush Market to touch USD 200 billion in 2030

Making the keynote address at the inaugural session, Vaiyda Rajesh Kotecha, secretary Ayush, Ministry of Ayush, said the Indian Ayush market is expected to reach USD 200 billion by 2030 from the current levels of USD 43.3 billion. The sector has witnessed an exponential growth of eight times in the past 10 years. The Ayush industry in the country has grown from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 24 billion in 2024.

On the global promotion of the ayurveda, Kotecha said the ministry is actively working to position ayurveda as a global healthcare solution through establishing WHO-Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar and strategic partnerships by setting up 24 country-to-country MoUs.