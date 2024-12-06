Three youngsters held for cheating man by posing as ADGP in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested three youngsters who allegedly cheated a Kochi native by posting an advertisement on the Facebook marketplace for selling a car using a fake account in the name of Kerala High Court Additional Director General of Prosecution (ADGP).

The arrested persons are Achu S, 28, of Arumaloor, Thiruvananthapuram, Amal Shaji, 24, of Thiruvananthapuram and Vimal V, 23, of Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram. Last month, the suspects had posted an advertisement on the Facebook marketplace to sell a car using a fake account using the name and profile picture of ADGP.

When the victim expressed interest in buying the car, the suspect impersonating a lawyer chatted with the victim. After convincing the victim, the suspect took money in advance from him. However, neither was the car nor his money was returned.

Ernakulam Cyber Police after registering the case identified that the fake Facebook account was created using the mobile phone number of one of the suspects.

After further inquiry, the police reached Thiruvananthapuram and nabbed the trio. Inquiry revealed that suspects have been creating such fake accounts and advertisements for the past two years, and have cheated multiple people.