Car found scraped at Kochi Marine Drive; police file case following court order

KOCHI: In a rare move, police registered a case after a car parked at Marine Drive was found with its surface badly scraped. The case was registered on the order of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate.

The incident took place on the evening of November 25 after a Kottayam native parked the car, registered in his mother’s name, at the Marine Drive parking area. When he returned, he found scratches on the car.

The paint was damaged in multiple places. Despite making enquiries, the culprits could not be identified.

He later approached Ernakulam Central police with a complaint. “As it was a non-cognisable offence, we could not register a case. A court directive is required to book a non-cognisable offence. We referred the matter to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court by filing a non-cognisable petition,” a police officer said.