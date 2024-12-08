Car found scraped at Kochi Marine Drive; police file case following court order

KOCHI: In a rare move, police registered a case after a car parked at Marine Drive was found with its surface badly scraped. The case was registered on the order of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate.
The incident took place on the evening of November 25 after a Kottayam native parked the car, registered in his mother’s name, at the Marine Drive parking area. When he returned, he found scratches on the car.
The paint was damaged in multiple places. Despite making enquiries, the culprits could not be identified.
He later approached Ernakulam Central police with a complaint. “As it was a non-cognisable offence, we could not register a case. A court directive is required to book a non-cognisable offence. We referred the matter to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court by filing a non-cognisable petition,” a police officer said.
On Thursday, after going through the report, the court ordered police to register a case and identify the miscreants who caused the damage. Based on the court directive, police registered a case under BNS section 324(4) for intentionally causing damage worth over Rs 20,000 to property.
“The offence can attract imprisonment of up to two years and a fine. Though it is a rare case, we started checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. We realised that such incidents are frequent in the area. However, as people are not aware of the legal provisions, they repair the damage by claiming insurance, after getting a general diary entry from police stations, or paying the entire sum,” he said.