International acclaim for industry department’s Year of Entrepreneurship project

KOCHI: The Year of Entrepreneurship project of the State Industries Department has received international recognition.

The American Society of Public Administration, the world’s largest forum in the field of public administration, has recognised the Year of Entrepreneurship project with the title “Innovation in Public Administration”.

This is the first time in the 87-year history of the society that a project from India has been recognised.

Industry Minister P Rajeeve has been invited to make a presentation on the project at the annual conference of the society to be held in Washington from March 28 to April 1, 2025.

This was announced by IIM Indore Director Himanshu Roy at a function held in Kochi to hand over the study report conducted by IIM Indore on the Year of Entrepreneurship project to the government.

Himanshu Roy said that the SPA annual conference is an international forum eagerly awaited by public administration experts from around the world. He said that it is no small feat to be able to present Kerala’s achievements on such a platform. With this, Kerala’s proud project will be presented in front of representatives from 150 countries.